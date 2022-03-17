Stage and screen stars to appear in fundraiser to support Ukraine Emergency Fund

A starry evening will raise funds for Unicef's Ukraine Emergency Fund, raising vital funds by

After rapidly selling out its live evening on 28 March at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne, the concert has also revealed plans to be live streamed over stream.theatre on the same date from 7pm GMT.

Appearing will be Andrea McLean, Olympic gold medalist Robin Cousins, X Factor winner Dalton Harris, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Ellie Fergusson (winner of The Greatest Dancer), Chloe Hewitt (Strictly Come Dancing) and Abbie Quinnen.

They will be joined by Giovanni Spano (Bat Out of Hell), Sally Ann Triplett (Anything Goes), Kelly Price (What's New Pussycat?), James Gillan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Starlight Express), Ray Shell (Starlight Express, The Lion King), Lydia Lucy (The Voice) and Andrew Derbyshire (Britain's Got Talent, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat).

Directed by Michael Strassen (Passion), the show will also feature talent from Eastbourne schools.Tickets are £10, and audiences will be able to make additional donations should they wish. You can find out more at stream.theatre now.