New open-air musical St Anne Comes Home casting announced

Casting has been revealed for brand new folk musical St Anne Comes Home, which will play to socially distanced audiences at the end of August.

Written and composed by Jack Miles, directed by Martha Geelan (associate director for Fiddler on the Roof) with musical supervision from Joe Beighton (Six), the show follows two people who form a friendship on the steps of St Anne's Church. It is part of Iris Theatre's open-air summer season.

Appearing in the piece will be Jordan Castle (The Light in the Piazza) playing James, Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Bridget, and Mathew Craig (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4) as Russell.

Joining the company in the band are Claudia Fuller playing the violin, Ben Jones on the double bass, and Jack Miles on guitar.

The production will run at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden on 29 and 30 August, with rules in place to prevent transmission of the virus.

You can have a first-listen to the show here: