Special guests confirmed for Frank & Friends at Cadogan Hall

A stellar line-up of West End stars are set to join celebrated composer Frank Wildhorn on stage in January.

The event marks the first time Wildhorn will be bringing his show Frank & Friends to London and joining him for the occasion is a starry cast that includes Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables), Natalie McQueen (9 to 5) and Kayi Ushe (The Lion King).

Presented by Fourth Wall Live, the concert promises show tune renditions from the Wildhorn back catalogue, which includes musicals like Bonnie and Clyde, Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Wonderland and Dracula, alongside selections of his work from the jazz and pop genres, such as Whitney Houston's "Where Do Broken Hearts Go".

Frank & Friends – The Music of Frank Wildhorn will be held at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 16 January 2022 at 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale below.