Southwark Playhouse announces A Night At The Musicals live concerts with Christina Modestou

Southwark Playhouse has revealed plans for a series of live concerts taking place in its auditorium each Sunday from 11 October.

The venue, which is flinging its doors back open for Covid-safe performances of The Last Five Years from 1 October, will be presenting the "A Night at the Musicals" shows in its larger auditorium.

The venue has also made plans to live-stream a new show starring Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser.

Starring in the concerts, starting at 7pm, will be Christina Modestou (Six, The Boy in the Dress, Shrek), performing songs from the likes of West Side Story, Cabaret, Funny Girl, We Will Rock You, In the Heights, Waitress, Six and many more. Modestou will be joined by special guests, each to be revealed.

All audiences will be sat in Covid-secure distanced seating, with one-way systems and safety precautions in place.