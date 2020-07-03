Southwark Playhouse to open bar and cafe to the public

The Southwark Playhouse bar will be open to the public from 9 July.

The venue is taking COVID-19 preventative measures in line with the Government guidance, which allows pubs, restaurants and theatre bars to reopen from 4 July.

The South London venue will operate via reservations by clicking on the website link or through email, but will also allow walk-ins if it has capacity.

Southwark Playhouse originally rescheduled several of its shows when lockdown was initiated – Indecent Proposal is planning to run from 25 September until 24 October, while Straight White Men is planning to run from 16 September until 10 October. Operation Mincemeat is still looking to be rescheduled.

The venue also launched a free streaming service in April, with shows Wasted – a musical following the Brontë sisters as they navigate the literary world – Twelfth Night and Bound still available to stream as part of "Southwark Stayhouse".