Songs for a New World West End show to return for a month's run

Exclusive: Jason Robert Brown's hit musical will return for a month-long run in 2021.

Brown's piece, first seen in off-Broadway in 1995, explores the lives, loves and choices of various people across the world. The production has been growing in scale since earlier on this year, with an initial online production followed by a pair of performances at The London Palladium.

Séimí Campbell directs David Hunter (Man 2), Rachel John (Woman 1), Cedric Neal (Man 1), Rachel Tucker (Woman 2) and Shem Omari James (Featured Role), who all reprise their roles from The London Palladium production. The production has musical direction by Josh Winstone, musical supervision by Adam Hoskins, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Jonny Dickie of Robins Audio.

Shem Omari James

© Marc Brenner

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson, CEO and creative director of Lambert Jackson Productions, today said: "This show garnered a huge amount of critical acclaim when it played the London Palladium in early October, and we are hugely grateful to the brilliant team at Nimax for working with us to bring this phenomenal production to the Vaudeville. The show reflects so brilliantly all that is happening in our world right now, whilst also providing hope and light in a time where so many theatre fans are feeling the effect that the pandemic has had on our industry. We can't wait for more people to see this production in all its glory in a West End run."

Songs for a New World will play at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand from 5 February to 7 March 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

In line with all Nimax Theatre venues, Covid-safety regulations will be in place to help keep audiences safe.