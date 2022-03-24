Sondheim to be honoured by Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt and Leslie Odom Jr at Grammys

Variety reports that the upcoming Grammy Awards will pay musical tribute to legendary musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim.

Performers will include Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), and Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), along with Rachel Zegler, who starred as Maria in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story.

Sondheim died on 26 November 2021, at the age of 91. Throughout his illustrious career, he earned a total of eight Grammy Awards, including Best Musical Theatre Album awards for Company (1971), A Little Night Music (1974), Sweeney Todd (1980), Sunday in the Park With George (1985), Into the Woods (1989), and Passion (1995). He also won the award for Song of the Year in 1975 for "Send in the Clowns".

The Grammys will be broadcast live in the US. Two UK productions – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, are nominated. Also recognised are the Broadway cast recording of Girl from the North Country (which began its life at the Old Vic in 2017), alongside The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.