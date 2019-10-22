Soho Cinders musical: exclusive first listen to Millie O'Connell and Luke Bayer

The Stiles and Drewe musical Soho Cinders will open in London at the Charing Cross Theatre later this week, and WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first listen to stars Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell.

Bayer previously played the alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre and O'Connell has recently ended her Olivier Award-nominated run as Anne Boleyn in Six at the Arts Theatre.

They will be joined in Soho Cinders by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman and Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed and Melissa Rose. Directed by Will Keith, choreography is by Adam Haigh, musical direction by Sarah Morrison, associate musical direction by Joe Louis Robinson, set design by Justin Williams, sound by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Jack Weir, costume design by Nicole Garbett and casting by Harry Blumenau.

The show will play from 24 October to 21 December.