New socially distanced immersive venue to open in London

A new immersive venue, One Night Records, will open in London Bridge in October.

The venue will have social distancing policies in place, with staggered arrivals, increased ventilation, masks for all involved, pre-ordered food and beverages, and more to keep punters safe.

No household will come within 2.5m of another household during the experience, with distancing measures constantly updated in line with regulations.

The first production at the venue will be Lockdown Town, a musical tour that will take audiences through different genres and styles across the USA.

Managing director Tim Wilson, (who previously founded VAULT Festival and has worked with Punchdrunk and Secret Cinema) said: "We're going to do it safely, but we're going to get people back together and we're going to give them an amazing night. The social distancing is part of the show so guests won't notice it. We want to give Londoners something to book now and to look forward to."

Lockdown Town runs from 2 October to 30 December, with tickets on sale now.