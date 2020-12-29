Sky Arts unveils New Year's Freeview shows including Romeo and Juliet and Jesus Christ Superstar

Sky Arts has unveiled further programming for theatre fans on its Freeview channel over the coming week.

New Year's Day will see Matthew Bourne's award-winning Romeo and Juliet being presented, as will Fiddler: A Mircle of Miracles documentary regarding the iconic stage show.

The next day, the Hamilton: One Show To Broadway behind-the-scenes feature will be available, while, into Sunday (3 January), Billy Elliot: the Musical will kick off at the slightly anti-social hour of 12.15am.

That same day, The Wiz Live! will be repeated at 11am, while the National Theatre's Jane Eyre will be available at 9pm that day.

Jesus Christ Superstar will be shown on 4 January, while the next day will see The Sound of Music Live! repeated.





The full schedule is as below (featuring some previously revealed hits):

– Tuesday 29 December 9pm – The Wiz Live!

Wednesday 30 December 9pm – Billy Elliot the Musical

– New Year's Eve 8.10am – 25th Anniversary concert production of Les Misérables

– New Year's Eve 4.35pm – The Sound of Music Live!

– New Year's Day 9.55am – Fiddler: a Miracle of Miracles

– New Year's Day 12.20pm – Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

– Saturday 2 January – 10am – Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway

– Sunday 3 January – 12.15am – Billy Elliot the Musical

– Sunday 3 January – 11.00am – The Wiz Live!

– Sunday 3 January – 9.00pm – National Theatre's Jane Eyre

– Monday 4 January – 10.00pm – Jesus Christ Superstar

– Tuesday 5 January – 9.00pm – The Sound of Music Live!