Six to release studio album on vinyl and live-stream celebration on TikTok

Six has unveiled plans to release its studio album on vinyl, with a livestreamed celebration (featuring the original studio album Queens) set to be held at the Palace of Whitehall later this month.

The celebration for the histo-remix musical, which is now running simultaneously on Broadway, in the West End and across the nation on tour, will be streamed via TikTok on 28 October at 13:00-13:45 BST / 09:00 – 09:45 EDT on the Six channel.

Appearing on the studio album are Renée Lamb (Catherine of Aragon), Christina Modestou (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Genesis Lynea (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Catherine Howard), Izuka Hoyle (Catherine Parr).

The recording features orchestrations by Tom Curran and is produced by Sam Featherstone, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Joe Beighton, with executive producers George Stiles and Paul Lisberg.

The show is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The senior design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

The. vinyl will be released next year with live stream viewers being given the first chance to pre-order.