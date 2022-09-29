Six the Musical reveals new West End company

Meet the new company members at Six the Musical!

The Tony Award-winning smash-hit histo-remix musical continues its run at the Vaudeville Theatre, where it has extended its booking period until 29 October 2023.

Joining the principal line-up are Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Bat Out of Hell, Grease) as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson (Jagged Little Pill) as Anne Boleyn and Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard with Monique Ashe-Palmer (Jersey Boys, Aladdin) as Alternate Aragon/Cleves, Leah Vassell (West Side Story in Slovenia) as Alternate Seymour/Parr and Danielle Rose (Alternate Boleyn/Howard).

The new cast first united at the immersive Monopoly show in the West End (Monopoly is played with a six-sided dice after all...) a few weeks ago.

Their first performance will be on Tuesday 18 October when they join current cast members Claudia Kariuki, Dionne Ward-Anderson and Roxanne Couch (who was previously the Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr) as Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves and Catherine Parr respectively.

Super Swings Rachel Rawlinson and Esme Rothero also continue their roles.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

A new sing-along performance will take place on Sunday 14 May 2023.