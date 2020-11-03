Six the Musical moves back West End and tour return dates

Six the Musical has altered its upcoming winter return plans in the light of a new four-week lockdown.

The show says it now hopes to open in the West End on 5 December, with its UK tour dates in Salford now commencing on 4 December.

In a further note today they added: "Until there is certainty from the government confirming reopening dates we can't ignore the possibility of an extension to the lockdown and a further delay to opening".

Ticket holders for dates before 5 or 4 December in either location will be contacted by their point of purchase.

Last night it was confirmed that rehearsals will be able to go ahead for shows during the four-week lockdown, as long as no audiences are permitted during this time.

Six is written by Marlow and Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.