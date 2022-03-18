Six the Musical to be staged at Hampton Court Palace

Six the Musical will be staged at Hampton Court Palace this summer.

The histo-remix musical, based on the lives of the Queens of Henry VIII, will be presented for two performances on 19 and 20 June 2022.

Appearing will be eunite the original West End line-up of Olivier Award nominated cast members Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr).

The show will be performed in a 3,000-seat auditorium against the backdrop of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace.

The three-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, with musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting and associate musical supervision by Katy Richardson.

Tickets go on sale this weekend.