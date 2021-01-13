Six suspends socially distanced performances until March

The West End production of Six has said it won't be returning before March, in a new statement.

Before the tier system forced the show to close, Six was playing with socially distanced audiences at the Lyric Theatre in London.

The show is currently running until mid April but, as per the show's statement, additional performances may be added to satisfy demand.

Six, a twist on the historical tale of the six wives of Henry VIII, is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate direction by Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.