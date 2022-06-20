Right underneath Henry VIII's own apartments, the original West End queens of Six ruled supreme last night!

The cast of Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr) lit up the historic venue for the show's first outdoor staging.

The three-time WhatsOnStage Award and two-time Tony Award-winning musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, with musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting and associate musical supervision by Katy Richardson.

There are two further performances lined up for the show later today.



