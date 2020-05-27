Six and Pretty Woman star Aimie Atkinson to perform 24-hour musical marathon for charity

Six and Pretty Woman star Aimie Atkinson will perform a 24-hour musical-athon to raise funds for charity.

Atkinson, who recently originated the role of Vivian in the West End production of Pretty Woman, will take to social media to perform the event, alongside producer Tom Gribby. Shows featured will include Six, Wicked and Smash, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda numbers and Jerry Mitchell-inspired pieces.

The event will begin on Saturday 30 May from 6pm BST till Sunday 31st May 6pm BST on Atkinson's Instagram, with special guests joining her for legs of the marathon.

It will be raising funds for the Save the Children coronavirus appeal – you can find out more here.