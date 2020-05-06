Six the Musical wins Visionary Honours award

The winners of this year's Visionary Honours have been announced.

The Play/Musical of the Year award was scooped up by female-led Six, the award-winning musical about the six wives of Henry VIII. The show, though currently locked down, is running at the Arts Theatre and booking into 2021.

Other nominees include musicals & Juliet and Come From Away, alongside hit plays Fairview, Life of Pi and Wife.

Award winners in other categories included Juno Dawson for her book Proud, filmmaker Andrew Onwubolu for Blue Story, Jesy Nelson for her documentary Odd One Out, Dave for hit song "Black", George the Poet, Sulaiman Khan and Sune Sarpong.

The judging panel included Emily Jupp, Joanna Abeyie, Tom MacRae, Boyd Hilton and Brenda Emmanus.

The Visionary Honours were set up in response to the lack of diversity and inclusion in mainstream awards.