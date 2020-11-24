Six the Musical extends socially distanced West End run by 11 weeks

Exclusive: Six the Musical has extended its socially distanced run at the Lyric Theatre by 11 weeks.

The show is scheduled to begin playing from 5 December – essentially making it the first musical to resume performances in the West End since theatres were closed down in March.

The news means that, even if London is placed under the most stringent part of the new tier system (which will be unveiled on Thursday), the production has said that "there will be 11 additional weeks to catch Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's smash hit before it returns to the Arts Theatre." Moss promises the "Queendom" (Six's avid fanbase) that the new London production will be "the shiniest version of Six yet!"

Changes for the Lyric production include new set elements (planned for the Broadway run) and some fresh costume alterations.

Six producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles say, "We have been thrilled and overwhelmed by the response for tickets. Audiences are obviously desperate to get back to the theatre. We hope that after several false starts we will be able to proceed in London and Salford as planned."

The show is hoping to also kickstart tour performances in Salford in December, again depending on the new tier categorisation.





Returning to the show will be Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Zara Macintosh, Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart and Collette Guitart.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.