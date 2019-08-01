Six musical announces Broadway run

Hit musical Six, about the six wives of Henry VIII, is going to open on Broadway it has been announced.

The news comes exactly two years to the day after Six was first performed as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Its New York home will be the 1000-seat Brooks Atkinson Theatre, currently the home of Waitress on Broadway, which will close in January 2020.

Performances for the Six Broadway run will commence on 13 February 2020 with an official opening night on 12 March 2020.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.

Casting for the Broadway run is to be announced.

Marlow and Moss said: "We are UNBELIEVABLY excited about Six coming to Broadway, like actually what is going on! We are so grateful that we get to share our show with an even wider audience, especially somewhere as iconic as the home of musical theatre – BROADWAY BABY!! The whole team across the pond are ridiculously amazing, and we can't wait to share the show with you – NYC, thanks for having us!!!"

The production has recently unveiled a new sing-along cast album, and a book full of sheet music. It continues to run at the Arts Theatre in the West End and will be embarking on a new tour later this year.