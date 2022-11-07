Six announces new queens for Broadway

The Broadway production of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Six will welcome six new queens to the newly renamed Lena Horne Theatre on 5 December.

The new cast of Six will feature Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. Marilyn Caserta, Kristina Leopold and Aubrey Matalon will join Holli' Conway and Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Alternates on 5 December as well.

Original Broadway cast members Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves) and Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), along with Bre Jackson (Catherine of Aragon), Keri René Fuller (Jane Seymour) and Brennyn Lark (Catherine Parr) will play their final performance on Sunday 4 December. Original Broadway Alternates Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke will also depart on 4 December.

Based on the true story of King Henry VIII and his six wives, Six takes one of the most notorious chapters of British history and turns it into a girl group concert.

The score features songs like "Ex-Wives," "No Way," and "Don't Lose Ur Head." The cast recording is one of the most-streamed musical theatre albums ever, and there are productions playing across the globe. The show is also running in the West End, with a tour across the UK ongoing.

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (scenic design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.

