Sister Act at Eventim Apollo – first look production images released

Exclusive: Take a peak at these heavenly new images from the London production of Sister Act!

The cast is led by Beverley Knight (as Deloris Van Cartier), Jennifer Saunders (as Mother Superior), Keala Settle (as Sister Mary Patrick), Lizzie Bea (as Sister Mary Robert), Lesley Joseph (as Sister Mary Lazarus) and Clive Rowe (as Eddie Souther).

Check out Bea giving her rendition of "The Life I Never Led" accompanied by Tom Slade on piano, below.





The show features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name.

Sister Act is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.









Tickets for performances from 19 July to 28 August are on sale below.