Sister Act 3 plans revealed, with director announced

Sister Act 3 is a go – according to Deadline!

Whoopi Goldberg is said to be leading the upcoming threequel, which is based on the story of a nightclub singer who becomes a nun.

Tim Federle of High School Musical:The Musical: The Series fame is said to be directing the film for a Disney Plus release. Federle apparently impressed execs at the House of Mouse after they saw his new piece Better Nate Than Ever , set to be released soon and starring Lisa Kudrow.

Madhuri Shekar (The Nevers, The Three Body Problem) is said to be writing the script for Sister Act 3, though release dates and plot details are to be revealed.

Moving back into the world of live performance, A new twist on Sister Act – the Musical (with an older Deloris) is set to be staged at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith next summer, with star casting to be revealed.