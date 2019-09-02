Sink the Pink's Escape From Planet Trash to run at The Pleasance over Christmas

Sink the Pink will return to the Pleasance Theatre with a new show this winter.

Entitled Escape From Planet Trash, the piece sees the collective stage the second of their queer Christmas trilogy – set in 2050, the show follows a motley crew living on a junk planet. It will feature performances by Ginger Johnson, Mahatma Khandi, Maxi More, David Cumming, Mairi Houston and Lavinia Co-op.

Glyn Fussell, director of Sink the Pink said, "After the joy of last year's show, we can't wait to take you all to another planet! I've always been the biggest sci-fi fan, so this show combines the best of outer space, with my other loves DRAG and CHRISTMAS! Earth may never be the same again!"

The show runs from 19 November to 22 December and follows last year's How To Catch A Krampus. You can read our review of that show here.

Escape From Planet Trash will have writing, design and direction by Johnson with musical direction from Sarah Bodalbhai, lighting by Clancy Flynn and sound by Alicia Jane Turner.