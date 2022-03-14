Sing-along versions of hit Disney musical movies to be released on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is to release sing-along versions of some of its iconic films.

Beginning with the smash-hit Encanto (with award-winning songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda) this Friday, the versions of hit films will give viewers the chance to sing along in real-time with their favourite numbers.

The House of Mouse has revealed that on average, Encanto streamers have watched the film five times with the title accumulating over 180 million re-watches globally since launch.

Further titles are to be released over 2022 including Frozen, Frozen 2, Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017). Sing-along users will be able to follow on-screen lyrics during iconic numbers.

Both Frozen and Beauty and the Beast are / will be in the West End in 2022 – so here's a chance to revel in the theatre goodness!



