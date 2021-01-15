Simply Sondheim musical concert to be streamed on Marquee.TV

Signature Theatre in Arlington Virginia has created a special Stephen Sondheim concert, which will be presented on Marquee.TV from next month.

Streamed from 2 February to 26 March in HD, the show features a plethora of Sondheim classics including "Finishing the Hat", "Another Hundred People", "Losing My Mind" and "The Worst Pies in London" alongside a 16-piece orchestra.

Marquee.TV is an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture – despite being recorded in the US the show will be available in the UK. Recorded with the cast following strict safety protocols, the concert was given special permission by Sondheim himself.

The cast features Norm Lewis (Broadway's Once on This Island), Solea Pfeiffer (New York City Center's Evita), Conrad Ricamora (Broadway's The King and I), and Emily Skinner (Broadway's The Cher Show).

They are joined by Nicholas McDonough (South Pacific), Donna Migliaccio (Broadway's War Paint), Christopher Mueller (Assassins), Katie Mariko Murray ( Grand Hotel), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Broadway's Ragtime), Paul Scanlan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical US Tour), Awa Sal Secka (Into the Woods) and Bobby Smith (A Little Night Music).

"After an 8 month hiatus, returning to Signature to film a production of Simply Sondheim was a joyous experience from beginning to end," said the venue's associate artistic director Matthew Gardiner. "The room was filled with artists who have meant a great deal to Signature over the years, and to hear them singing the songs of the man who has always been Signature's signature- well there could be no more perfect homecoming. I'm excited for audiences who know us, as well as audiences who are new to us, to experience Signature and Sondheim together again on film."

You can watch a performance clip here:





The creative team features music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Ryan Hickey, hair and makeup design by Alison Samantha Johnson, original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, vocal arrangements by David Loud, associate direction and casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, and production coordination by Kerry Epstein. The production was filmed by Chiet Productions, with photography direction by Justin Chiet, and edited by James Gardiner, assisted by Natalie Ridgley.