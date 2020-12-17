Shows of Christmas Past: looking back at photos from the RSC's festive productions
The company will be streaming a Tales for Winter evening this month
The RSC has sadly had to postpone its live festive production but, seeing as Christmas is a time for giving, here's a look back at some of the company's previous epic winter shows.
2010 – Matilda the Musical
Designed by Rob Howell with lighting by Hugh Vanstone, the show is based on Roald Dahl's iconic story. The show transferred to the West End where it continues to wow audiences.
2011 – The Heart of Robin Hood
David Farr's version of the heroic vagabond was directed by Gisli Örn Gardarsson with set designed by Börkur Jonsson, costume designed by Emma Ryott and lighting by Björn Helgason.
2012 – The Mouse and His Child
Tamsin Oglesby adapted Russell Hoban's hit children's story, directed by Paul Hunter, designed by Angela Davies with lighting by Paul Anderson.
2014 – Love's Labour's Won
Shakespeare moved to war-time! With a cast featuring the wonderful Michelle Terry. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, designed by Simon Higlett with lighting by Oliver Fenwick.
2014 – The Christmas Truce
Erica Whyman directed this piece about the iconic truce between British and German WW1 forces over the festive period, penned by Phil Porter. Designed by Tom Piper with lighting by Charles Balfour.
2015 – Wendy and Peter Pan
Ella Hickson adapted JM Barrie's classic for Jonathan Munby's production, which was nothing if not gigantic in scale. Colin Richmond designed with lighting by Oliver Fenwick.
2016 – The Tempest
A technological masterpiece of a production, Simon Russell Beale played Prospero in the major revival. Directed by Gregory Doran, designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis and lit by Simon Spencer with video by Finn Ross.
2017 – Imperium
Based on the Cicero Trilogy by Robert Harris and adapted by Mike Poulton, the epic two-parter was directed by Gregory Doran with design by Anthony Ward and lighting by Mark Henderson.
2017 – Twelfth Night
Shakespeare's jolly caper is set around Christmas, so it's only fair that it returned for a seasonal run as well. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, designed by Simon Higlett with lighting by Tim Mitchell.
2017 / 2018 – A Christmas Carol
David Edgar's adaptation of A Christmas Carol played for two years at the RSC, with Phil Davis and Aden Gillett taking on the titular role. It was directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis with lighting by Tim Mitchell.
2019 – The Boy in the Dress
The musical rollercoaster played to packed out crowds right the way up until the start of lockdown, with David Walliams' book proving the perfect festive feast for theatregoers. Directed by Gregory Doran, designed by Rob Jones with lighting by Mark Henderson.