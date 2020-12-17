Shows of Christmas Past: looking back at photos from the RSC's festive productions

The RSC has sadly had to postpone its live festive production but, seeing as Christmas is a time for giving, here's a look back at some of the company's previous epic winter shows.









2010 – Matilda the Musical

Designed by Rob Howell with lighting by Hugh Vanstone, the show is based on Roald Dahl's iconic story. The show transferred to the West End where it continues to wow audiences.

The original cast of Matilda, featuring Kerry Ingram in the title role

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

The original cast of Matilda, featuring Kerry Ingram in the title role

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan





2011 – The Heart of Robin Hood

The Heart of Robin Hood

© RSC, photo by Eggert Jonsson

David Farr's version of the heroic vagabond was directed by Gisli Örn Gardarsson with set designed by Börkur Jonsson, costume designed by Emma Ryott and lighting by Björn Helgason.





2012 – The Mouse and His Child

Tamsin Oglesby adapted Russell Hoban's hit children's story, directed by Paul Hunter, designed by Angela Davies with lighting by Paul Anderson.

The cast of The Mouse and His Child

© RSC, photo by Keith Pattison





2014 – Love's Labour's Won

Love's Labour's Won

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

Shakespeare moved to war-time! With a cast featuring the wonderful Michelle Terry. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, designed by Simon Higlett with lighting by Oliver Fenwick.





2014 – The Christmas Truce

Erica Whyman directed this piece about the iconic truce between British and German WW1 forces over the festive period, penned by Phil Porter. Designed by Tom Piper with lighting by Charles Balfour.



© RSC, photo by Topher McGrillis





2015 – Wendy and Peter Pan

Ella Hickson adapted JM Barrie's classic for Jonathan Munby's production, which was nothing if not gigantic in scale. Colin Richmond designed with lighting by Oliver Fenwick.

Wendy and Peter Pan

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan





2016 – The Tempest

A technological masterpiece of a production, Simon Russell Beale played Prospero in the major revival. Directed by Gregory Doran, designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis and lit by Simon Spencer with video by Finn Ross.

Mark Quartley and Simon Russell Beale

© RSC, photo by Topher McGrillis





2017 – Imperium

Based on the Cicero Trilogy by Robert Harris and adapted by Mike Poulton, the epic two-parter was directed by Gregory Doran with design by Anthony Ward and lighting by Mark Henderson.

Imperium

© RSC, photo by Ikin Yum Photography





2017 – Twelfth Night

Shakespeare's jolly caper is set around Christmas, so it's only fair that it returned for a seasonal run as well. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, designed by Simon Higlett with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

Ade Edmondson in Twelfth Night

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

Beruce Khan

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan





2017 / 2018 – A Christmas Carol

David Edgar's adaptation of A Christmas Carol played for two years at the RSC, with Phil Davis and Aden Gillett taking on the titular role. It was directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, designed by Stephen Brimson Lewis with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

The company of A Christmas Carol

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan





2019 – The Boy in the Dress

The company of The Boy in the Dress

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

The musical rollercoaster played to packed out crowds right the way up until the start of lockdown, with David Walliams' book proving the perfect festive feast for theatregoers. Directed by Gregory Doran, designed by Rob Jones with lighting by Mark Henderson.