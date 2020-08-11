Shortlist announced for inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting
35 shows were selected from 1,169 submissions
The shortlist for the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting has been revealed.
Launched by Ellie Keel Productions and Paines Plough, with 45North and in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, the scheme was searching for texts over 60 minutes in length. The judging panel has featured award-winning actress Monica Dolan, Sarah Frankcom, Artistic Director of LAMDA, playwright and screenwriter Tanika Gupta, playwright Ella Hickson, theatre producer and former executive director of the Donmar Warehouse Kate Pakenham, actress and playwright Maxine Peake and artistic director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham. It is chaired by literary agent Mel Kenyon.
Any person of 16 years or older who is resident in the UK and Ireland and who identifies as female was able to enter, with the piece awarded the first prize by the judging panel receiving £12,000 in respect of an exclusive option for the lead producers of the Prize to co-produce the winning play.
Keel today said: "The 35 plays on our shortlist are irrefutable proof of the exceptional quality of women's writing for the stage. The authors range from first-time, unproduced playwrights to experienced writers with prestigious credits. The plays themselves are brilliantly diverse in subject matter, size and style. We will be compiling a catalogue of these plays on The Women's Prize for Playwriting website to act as a resource for directors, producers, programmers and other creatives, as each of these plays deserves to have a future life."
The shortlist in full:
A Rat, A Rat by Chloe Yates
...blackbird hour by Babirye Bukilw
Colostrum by Olivia Hennessy
Contact Centre by Victoria Barclay
Core by Jennifer Lunn
Deepa the Saint by Sonali Bhattacharyya
Everything Must Go by Caitlin McEwan
EZRA by Stella Green
Fly Home Butterfly by Tife Kusoro
Full English by Silva Semerciyan
Giddyup's Way by Ciara Cassoni
happy sad virginia! by Deborah Acheampong
How the Dodo Died and Other Stories by Jenny Knotts
Leaving Eden by Sophia Chetin-Leuner
Kelp by Gaia Sorcha Fenn
My Brother's Keeper by Kim Taylor
PARADISE STREET by Chino Odimba
Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me by Amy Trigg
Red Sky at Night by Eve Leigh
Savage by Jane Bodie
Smethwick by Yolanda Mercy
Static by Saskia Livingstone
SUPER BLOOD WOLF MAN by Alice Allemano
The Credibility Assessment by Amanda Wilkin
THE ESTATE by Shaan Sahota
The Good People by Camilla Whitehill
The Sub-Let Next to Heaven by Madeleine Accalia
The Swell by Isley Lynn
The Virgins by Miriam Battye
This Might Not Be It by Sophia Leuner
We'll Be Who We Are by Naomi Obeng
WHAT YOU DO WITH THE DEAD IS YOU BURY THEM by Selma Dimitrijevic
When the Sea Swallows Us Whole by Natasha Collie
White Tuesday by Eve Leigh
YOU BURY ME by Ahlam
The winner will be revealed in the autumn, with a date to be confirmed.