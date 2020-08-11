Shortlist announced for inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting

The shortlist for the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting has been revealed.

Launched by Ellie Keel Productions and Paines Plough, with 45North and in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, the scheme was searching for texts over 60 minutes in length. The judging panel has featured award-winning actress Monica Dolan, Sarah Frankcom, Artistic Director of LAMDA, playwright and screenwriter Tanika Gupta, playwright Ella Hickson, theatre producer and former executive director of the Donmar Warehouse Kate Pakenham, actress and playwright Maxine Peake and artistic director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham. It is chaired by literary agent Mel Kenyon.

Any person of 16 years or older who is resident in the UK and Ireland and who identifies as female was able to enter, with the piece awarded the first prize by the judging panel receiving £12,000 in respect of an exclusive option for the lead producers of the Prize to co-produce the winning play.

Keel today said: "The 35 plays on our shortlist are irrefutable proof of the exceptional quality of women's writing for the stage. The authors range from first-time, unproduced playwrights to experienced writers with prestigious credits. The plays themselves are brilliantly diverse in subject matter, size and style. We will be compiling a catalogue of these plays on The Women's Prize for Playwriting website to act as a resource for directors, producers, programmers and other creatives, as each of these plays deserves to have a future life."

The shortlist in full:

A Rat, A Rat by Chloe Yates

...blackbird hour by Babirye Bukilw

Colostrum by Olivia Hennessy

Contact Centre by Victoria Barclay

Core by Jennifer Lunn

Deepa the Saint by Sonali Bhattacharyya

Everything Must Go by Caitlin McEwan

EZRA by Stella Green

Fly Home Butterfly by Tife Kusoro

Full English by Silva Semerciyan

Giddyup's Way by Ciara Cassoni

happy sad virginia! by Deborah Acheampong

How the Dodo Died and Other Stories by Jenny Knotts

Leaving Eden by Sophia Chetin-Leuner

Kelp by Gaia Sorcha Fenn

My Brother's Keeper by Kim Taylor

PARADISE STREET by Chino Odimba

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me by Amy Trigg

Red Sky at Night by Eve Leigh

Savage by Jane Bodie

Smethwick by Yolanda Mercy

Static by Saskia Livingstone

SUPER BLOOD WOLF MAN by Alice Allemano

The Credibility Assessment by Amanda Wilkin

THE ESTATE by Shaan Sahota

The Good People by Camilla Whitehill

The Sub-Let Next to Heaven by Madeleine Accalia

The Swell by Isley Lynn

The Virgins by Miriam Battye

This Might Not Be It by Sophia Leuner

We'll Be Who We Are by Naomi Obeng

WHAT YOU DO WITH THE DEAD IS YOU BURY THEM by Selma Dimitrijevic

When the Sea Swallows Us Whole by Natasha Collie

White Tuesday by Eve Leigh

YOU BURY ME by Ahlam

The winner will be revealed in the autumn, with a date to be confirmed.