Off-Broadway musical Shida comes to The Vaults

Jeannette Bayardelle's Off-Broadway musical Shida will receive its UK premiere at The Vaults next month.

The show, which is written and performed by Bayardelle, centres on a young African-American girl who aspires to become a writer, charting the ups and downs of her family, friendships and love life.

Directed by Andy Sandberg, the production features a score of rock, jazz, R&B and gospel music.

Bayardelle, whose Broadway credits include The Color Purple and Sister Act, said: "I could not be more excited to bring my musical Shida to London. This is a true story about my childhood best friend, and there's no piece of theatre that's more special to me – it's an honour to share her story with the world."

Shida runs at The Vaults from 13 September to 13 October 2019 (previews from 11 September).

It features music supervision by Joshua Zecher-Ross, music direction by Noam Galperin, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran and sound design by Chris Drohan.