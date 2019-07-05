Sheridan Smith, Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Photos of Sheridan Smith, Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan have been released for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat ahead of the new production's opening at The London Palladium, marking 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

The adult cast is completed by Michael Pickering (Simeon), Richard Carson (Reuben), Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.

The revival production is directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon), with choreography from JoAnn M Hunter, design from Morgan Large, lighting from Ben Cracknell and sound from Gareth Owen. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

A scene from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

©Tristram Kenton

A scene from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

©Tristram Kenton

Sheridan Smith and the ensemble in a scene from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

©Tristram Kenton

Jac Yarrow and Sheridan Smith in a scene from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

© Tristram Kenton

Nessa Eriksson, Sheridan Smith, Luca Willemburg

©Tristram Kenton

Jac Yarrow in a scene from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

©Tristram Kenton

Jason Donovan and the ensemble in a scene from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

©Tristram Kenton

Sheridan Smith in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

©Tristram Kenton

Jac Yarrow in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

©Tristram Kenton