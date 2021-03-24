Shakespeare's Globe announces A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night cast

Casting has been confirmed for two of the Globe's productions, which will run in rep this summer.

Audiences are expected to be distanced for the shows' initial dates, with seating to be put into the venue's iconic yard.

A Midsummer Night's Dream was previously seen at the venue in 2019 and will be available from 19 May until 30 October. The same ensemble will also present Twelfth Night from 29 July until 30 October. Both have direction by Sean Holmes and assistant direction from Prime Isaac.

The company will be composed of Shona Babayemi as Helena and Olivia, Peter Bourke as Oberon and Antonio, Jean Chan designing, Rachel Hannah Clarke as Sung and Curio, Sasha Milavic Davies (movement director), Bryan Dick as Lysander and Orsino, Victoria Elliott as Titania and Feste, Jim Fortune (composer), George Fouracres as Flute and Aguecheek, Nadine Higgin as Quince and Sir Toby Belch, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Hermia and Maria, Ciáran O'Brien as Demetrius and Sebastian, Sophie Russell as Bottom and Malvolio, artistic director Michelle Terry as Viola and Jacoba Williams as Fabian and Snout.

Music for A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed by musicians from the Hackney Colliery Band.