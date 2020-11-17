Series of musical concerts to take place at Charing Cross Theatre

Producer Danielle Tarento will present a plethora of musical performances across December from the Charing Cross Theatre in central London.

American singer-songwriter and musician Benjamin Scheuer will appear in concert alongside Max Alexander Taylor on 15 December, while from 21 to 23 December there will be A Very Movie Christmas spree of shows, led by Trevor Dion Nicholas with a three-piece rock band and featuring special guests.

After Christmas, Emma Hatton (Wicked, Evita) will perform her sell-out Songbird, marking the life of Eva Cassidy on 28 December, while on 29 December Stuart Matthew Price and Heather Lundstedt will deliver holiday cheer in a festive two-hander.

At 2pm on 30 December, Sharon Sexton will once more take on the role of Liza Minelli in a one-off concert, while later that evening she and Rob Fowler will unite to bid farewell to 2020.

Tickets for the season are on sale now.