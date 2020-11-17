WhatsOnStage Logo
Series of musical concerts to take place at Charing Cross Theatre

The season is curated by producer Danielle Tarento

Emma Hatton and Trevor Dion Nicholas

Producer Danielle Tarento will present a plethora of musical performances across December from the Charing Cross Theatre in central London.

American singer-songwriter and musician Benjamin Scheuer will appear in concert alongside Max Alexander Taylor on 15 December, while from 21 to 23 December there will be A Very Movie Christmas spree of shows, led by Trevor Dion Nicholas with a three-piece rock band and featuring special guests.

After Christmas, Emma Hatton (Wicked, Evita) will perform her sell-out Songbird, marking the life of Eva Cassidy on 28 December, while on 29 December Stuart Matthew Price and Heather Lundstedt will deliver holiday cheer in a festive two-hander.

At 2pm on 30 December, Sharon Sexton will once more take on the role of Liza Minelli in a one-off concert, while later that evening she and Rob Fowler will unite to bid farewell to 2020.

Tickets for the season are on sale now.

