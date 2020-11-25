Sarah Brightman to broadcast concert with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Aled Jones

The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, and Cats star Sarah Brightman will broadcast her first ever concert in December.

Streamed in the UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and more, the piece will be available in a variety of time zones from 20 December 2020.

Brightman will perform a plethora of festive tunes in the concert, which will also feature Phantom composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for a special performance of "Christmas Dream", a song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

She will also be joined by Aled Jones and the famous chant choir Gregorian.

The stage star said today: "Christmas is my favourite time of year. This year more than ever, we all need the joy, happiness and magic this season brings. A Christmas Symphony is my way to celebrate this special time with fans and music lovers everywhere. I have many fond memories of Christmas with my family and hope this special concert brings some new ones for you to share with yours. Have a wonderful holiday!"

The concert will be in partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network, providing relief for those in need during the winter season.

Tickets are on sale now.