Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle in Macbeth at the Almeida – portrait released

A cast portrait photo of Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle in Macbeth has been released as the show prepares to premiere at the Almeida.

Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Annie Firbank, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin will also appear in the show, which begins previews

The children will be played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

Playing from 1 October to 20 November, the piece is directed by Yaël Farber with design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.