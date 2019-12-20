First look: Sandi Toksvig and Chris Jarman in Christmas at the (Snow) Globe

Production images have been released for Jenifer and Sandi Toksvig's Christmas at the (Snow) Globe, which is running until 23 December.

Stella Duffy, Louise Voce, Chris Jarman, Sandi Toksvig and Sophie Trott in Christmas at the (Snow) Globe

© Tristram Kenton

With design by Carlie Cridlan, the cast includes Chris Jarman (original London and Broadway cast for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, original London cast for The Book of Mormon and The Lion King), Sindhu Vee, Becky Barry, Stella Duffy, Tony Jayawardena, David Perkins, Mary Price O'Connor, Sophie Trott, Louise Voce and London's LGBT+ classical choir, The Fourth Choir.

Christmas at the (Snow) Globe will feature integrated BSL and a touch and scent tour for visually impaired patrons ahead of the audio described performance on Saturday 21 December. The show also invites audiences to bring a new children's book for under the 13-foot Christmas tree that will stand on the Globe stage, donated by the Embassy of Denmark, London. Books will be donated to children's charities across Southwark.

Sandi Toksvig and Tony Jayawardena in Christmas at the (Snow) Globe

© Tristram Kenton

© Tristram Kenton

Becky Barry in Christmas at the (Snow) Globe

© Tristram Kenton

Chris Jarman and Sandi Toksvig in Christmas at the (Snow) Globe

© Tristram Kenton