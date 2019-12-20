First look: Sandi Toksvig and Chris Jarman in Christmas at the (Snow) Globe
Sandi and Jenifer Toksvig's festive show will run until 23 December
Production images have been released for Jenifer and Sandi Toksvig's Christmas at the (Snow) Globe, which is running until 23 December.
With design by Carlie Cridlan, the cast includes Chris Jarman (original London and Broadway cast for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, original London cast for The Book of Mormon and The Lion King), Sindhu Vee, Becky Barry, Stella Duffy, Tony Jayawardena, David Perkins, Mary Price O'Connor, Sophie Trott, Louise Voce and London's LGBT+ classical choir, The Fourth Choir.
Christmas at the (Snow) Globe will feature integrated BSL and a touch and scent tour for visually impaired patrons ahead of the audio described performance on Saturday 21 December. The show also invites audiences to bring a new children's book for under the 13-foot Christmas tree that will stand on the Globe stage, donated by the Embassy of Denmark, London. Books will be donated to children's charities across Southwark.