Russell Brand's Shakespeare solo show to be streamed next month

Russell Brand's solo show, exploring his relationship with Shakespeare, will be streamed next month.

Co-created with and directed by award-winner Ian Rickson (Jerusalem), the piece sees Brand explore his relationship with Shakespeare and the life lessons Shakespeare's works provide. The piece had been planning a West End run but was halted by the pandemic. It was previously seen at Bristol Old Vic and Royal and Derngate in Northampton. A new London run is also expected in the future.

Brand said: "Collaborating with Ian Rickson (& Shakespeare) we (me, Ian, Shakespeare) have created a show that explores, meaning, ritual, theatre, shamanism, the power and ownership of language and the potential for culture to bring about real change. Plus there is a dog in it (my dog)."

Audiences in Australia, US and UK will be able to catch the piece on the 14 July from 7.30pm (local time), with ticket-holders also having a 24hrs catch-up window.