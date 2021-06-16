Russell Brand's Shakespeare solo show to be streamed next month
The piece is directed by Ian Rickson (Jerusalem)
Russell Brand's solo show, exploring his relationship with Shakespeare, will be streamed next month.
Co-created with and directed by award-winner Ian Rickson (Jerusalem), the piece sees Brand explore his relationship with Shakespeare and the life lessons Shakespeare's works provide. The piece had been planning a West End run but was halted by the pandemic. It was previously seen at Bristol Old Vic and Royal and Derngate in Northampton. A new London run is also expected in the future.
Brand said: "Collaborating with Ian Rickson (& Shakespeare) we (me, Ian, Shakespeare) have created a show that explores, meaning, ritual, theatre, shamanism, the power and ownership of language and the potential for culture to bring about real change. Plus there is a dog in it (my dog)."
Audiences in Australia, US and UK will be able to catch the piece on the 14 July from 7.30pm (local time), with ticket-holders also having a 24hrs catch-up window.