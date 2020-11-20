RuPaul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne stages Christmas show at Apollo

RuPaul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne is staging a Christmas show next month at the Apollo Theatre.

The Vivienne's Christmas, Up to Snow Good Up promises "Christmas songs, impersonations and comedy that will get you into the festive spirit."

The Vivienne is the stage name of James Lee Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019. Earlier this year she starred in BBC show The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood and also has her own show with Netflix, I Like To Watch, in which she humorously reviews Netflix programmes.

Her Christmas show, which takes place on 21 December, will see The Vivienne joined on stage by guests including Miss Tiara.

The Vivienne said: "I'm so excited be back on a beautiful stage, the home of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. So bring your mistletoe, no kissing, it's a completely COVID-safe theatre experience, hang your stockings and let's jingle some balls."