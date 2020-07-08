RSC announces online conversation series with Judi Dench, Ray Fearon, David Tennant and more

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced a new series of online conversations with major stage stars.

Appearing in the chats, which launch next Monday, the series will feature the likes of Judi Dench, Ray Fearon, Harriet Walter, Patrick Stewart, Alexandra Gilbreath, David Tennant, Adjoa Andoh, Simon Russell Beale and Paterson Joseph with further guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

The events are free, but with a suggested donation of £10. Executive director Catherine Mallyon, said: "Our Members and supporters are providing the Company with vital income during the Covid-19 crisis. Since the closure of our theatres in March we have been finding new and creative ways of engaging with our supporters online. Initiatives range from regular Zoom updates from our Artistic team for Production Circle and Season Supporters, to virtual talks and behind-the-scenes exclusive events for Patrons and Members, including a first screening of our 2019 production of King John via You Tube earlier this month.

"We are extremely grateful to our members and supporters, who have recognised the very challenging position we find ourselves in, alongside all theatres and arts venues around the country. And whilst it is sadly too early to say when we will be able to re-open and what the future might look like, we hope that ‘Talking Shakespeare' and other similar events will continue to entertain and engage our membership through this challenging time, and importantly thank them for their ongoing and vital support as we look forward to the time when we can safely re-open."

The first conversation with Dench will take place on 13 July at 5pm.