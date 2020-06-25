Royal Court pledges that 45 per cent of all cast and creative teams are people of colour each year

The Royal Court has issued a statement committing to address diversity and representation within its venue, directly in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The venue's statement begins by saying that: "We acknowledge that theatre in this country, including the Royal Court of course, is institutionally racist. We understand that every time we communicate our anti-racist solidarity or ally-ship there are people who have experienced racism and discrimination at our hands – we acknowledge that and must take responsibility for it."

The theare has pledged to "increase representation significantly across all areas of our workforce – focusing initially on senior management and production staff, and aiming to be truly representative of London within four years" and "create a Justice System for anyone working with or at the Royal Court, or accessing our systems, to raise experiences of structural racism, discrimination, micro-aggressions and injustice at the Royal Court".

Furthermore, the Court states it will "actively challenge racist bias in media and from theatre critics" and "commit to at least 45 per cent of all cast and creative teams (freelancers) being people of colour over each year".

You can read the full release and set of pledges here.