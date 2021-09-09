Royal Court announces season through to summer 2022

London's Royal Court Theatre has announced season plans through to June 2022, with a plethora of productions postponed due to the pandemic running across the seven months.

Artistic director Vicky Featherstone said today: "We are nearly there. After months of disruption and postponement, after plagues and flooding, we are delighted to announce the last precious plays which have been waiting not so patiently to be put in front of you our audience.

"The work more than ever feels urgent, dynamic and confirms theatre as a vital and hopeful part of our cultural life. As the mirror we hold up to ourselves, as the place where empathy is fostered, where the unheard are given voice.

"This season involves important international partnerships, first time writers, experienced writers in their prime and global stories reflecting our place in the world.

Over the next few weeks we will be announcing the new partnerships, the new work, the new ideas but for now we are treasuring the plays we have saved from the last two years. We hope you will treasure them too."

Upstairs, in the venue's smaller space, Chilean writer Pablo Manzi's A Fight Against… (Una Lucha Contra…) will be staged with direction by Sam Pritchard. Set across the Americas, the darkly comic piece plays from 9 December to 22 January.

Downstairs, the venue will premiere Alistair McDowall's The Glow, playing from 21 January to 5 March 2022. Following a woman locked in an asylum in the mid-19th century, it is directed by Featherstone.

Alice Fitzgerald will direct the previously revealed Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks, written and performed by Sarah Hanly in a co-production with the Abbey Theatre. It runs upstairs from 1 to 12 February.

In May, Sami Ibrahim's two Palestinians go dogging will have its world premiere after being postponed by the pandemic, while Chloe Lamford and Wende's five-star The Song Project returns in June 2022, this time playing in the Downstairs space.

Casting and any further creatives for all productions are to be revealed.