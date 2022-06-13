Royal Court announces new season including deepfake play and verbatim text on modern antisemitism

The Royal Court has unveiled a new season of work.

Jonathan Freedland's Jews. In Their Own Words. will open the season, with the piece based on an idea by Tracy-Ann Oberman. Freedland explores modern themes of antisemitism in the verbatim text with interviews from Luciana Berger, Stephen Bush, Margaret Hodge, Howard Jacobson, Oberman, Dave Rich, Simon Schama and more. Vicky Featherstone and Audrey Sheffield direct the show, playing from 19 September to 22 October.

Upstairs and running across similar dates is Rabiah Hussain 's Word-Play, which is set in the Downing Street press office after the Prime Minister is accused of islamophobia. Nimmo Ismail directs.

From 3 to 5 November, Martin Crimp will present a show across three nights, directed by Christian Lapointe, where he uses deep-fake computer technology to bring 299 unique characters to the stage.

Following this Downstairs, there will be Jasmine Naziha Jones' Baghdaddy (18 November to 17 December), directed by Milli Bhatia. It follows a girl who grapples with her own identity against the backdrop of the Gulf War.

Into January, Travis Alabanza's Sound Of The Underground will play, co-created and directed by Debbie Hannan. It explores underground club culture. Upstairs in February will be Ava Wong Davies' Graceland, about two people who fall in love, and the consequences of this.

Finally Downstairs from 14 March to 29 April is Danny Lee Wynter's Black Superhero, which delves into a world of sex, drugs and hero worship. Daniel Evans directs.