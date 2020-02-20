Watch composer Ross Golan discuss bringing off-Broadway hit The Wrong Man to London for one night only

Composer Ross Golan had a pretty stellar end to 2019, when the musical version of his album The Wrong Man ran Off-Broadway.

The production had some major stars attached, including director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and musical supervisor Alex Lacamoire (also Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson) bringing the piece to life. The cast also featured Joshua Henry (Carousel) and Ciara Renée, the brand new Elsa in Frozen.

He now brings the original album to The Other Palace for a one-night-only performance this evening (20 February), and we sat down with him to find out more.