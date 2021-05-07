Romeo and Juliet at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre lead casting announced

Initial casting has been announced for Romeo and Juliet at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Joel MacCormack (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and Isabel Adomakoh Young (Venice Preserved) will play the titular roles in the piece, with further casting to be announced.

The epic poster has been created by Feast Creative, we've attached it in full below. Shakespeare's tragedy plays from 17 June to 24 July, with direction from Kimberley Sykes. Creative team is to be revealed.

The show is to be followed by a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (31 July to 25 September), helmed by artistic director Timothy Sheader.