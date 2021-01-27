Romeo and Juliet at the National Theatre further casting and release date unveiled

Further casting has been announced for Romeo and Juliet, the filmed version of Shakespeare's play created at the National Theatre.

Led by Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley, the tragedy is directed by Simon Godwin and adapted for the screen by Emily Burns – with the full set being completely Covid-compliant.

Adrian Lester (Life, Undercover) will play the Prince in the film. Also joining the cast is Lloyd Hutchinson as Lord Capulet, Colin Tierney as Lord Montague and Ella Dacres as Peta.

The further cast includes Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio, Deborah Findlay as the Nurse, Tamsin Greig as Lady Capulet, Lucian Msamati as the Friar, Shubham Saraf as Benvolio, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris and Ellis Howard as Sampson.

The piece has also confirmed it will be broadcast on Sky Arts on Easter Sunday (4 April) at 9pm on Sky Arts in the UK and Friday 23 April 9pm on PBS in the US. Sky Arts is free-to-air and available for everyone in the UK on Freeview channel 11.

On the creative side are director of photography Tim Sidell (I Hate Suzie), with production and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, movement direction by Jonathan Goddard and Shelley Maxwell, fight direction by Kate Waters and composition by Michael Bruce.

A first look image has also been unveiled.