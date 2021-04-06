Romeo and Juliet, Ian McKellen documentary, Royal Ballet and more to be shown on Sky Arts this week

We run through what's available this week via Sky Arts!

While Sky Arts' usual Sunday slot of a stagey piece is not happening this week (after all the excitement over Romeo and Juliet, we hardly blame them), there is still a plethora of theatre-related content to watch, including the 2018 Ian McKellen documentary and a Bob Fosse exploration.

The timings for this week are slightly extreme, so might be especially advantageous for those working night shifts or early morning!

Let's get to it – remember Sky Arts is free-to-view for UK audiences on channel 11:

Thursday 8 April – Romeo and Juliet – 10.00pm

Sunday 11 April – Otello – 6.00am

Monday 12 April – Australian Ballet: The Merry Widow – 6.00am

Monday 12 April – Bob Fosse: It's Showtime – 7.45am

Tuesday 13 April – Ian McKellen: Playing the Part – 1.00am

You can read our five-star review of Romeo and Juliet here now.