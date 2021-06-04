Romeo and Juliet with Alfred Enoch and Rebekah Murrell at Shakespeare's Globe: in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe.



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner

Rebekah Murrell and Alfred Enoch will play Juliet and Romeo, with Beth Cordingly as Lady Capulet, Will Egerton as Tybalt, Adam Gillen as Mercutio, Jacob Hughes, Clara Indrani as Montague, Zoe West as Benvolio, Dwane Walcott as Paris and Sargon Yelda as Friar.



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner

The piece has design by Jacob Hughes, composition by Max Perryment and is directed by Ola Ince, who oversaw the hit revival of Appropriate at Donmar Warehouse, with Rachel Lemon as assistant director.



© Marc Brenner

The production runs at Shakespeare's Globe from 26 June to 17 October as part of the venue's ongoing season at the iconic venue.

Initial performances may be subject to social distancing, depending on the state of the government roadmap.



© Marc Brenner



© Marc Brenner