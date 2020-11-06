Roles We'll Never Play West End concert new date and casting announced

A further performance has been added to the sell-out "Roles We'll Never Play" West End concert next month.

The show will feature a plethora of West End performers singing roles they'd never normally be able to take on, with the originally announced concert taking place at the Apollo Theatre on 7 December 2020 at 7.30pm. A second, additional date has been added due to popular demand on Sunday 6 December at 6.30pm.

Bernadette Bangura, Grace Mouat and Jordan Luke Gage will play on that Sunday date (though not on the Monday), while Alice Fearn, Lloyd Daniels, Pearce Barron, Tom Duern, Alan Richardson, Billy Nevers, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Rodney Vubya, Matt Facchino, Luke Bayer, Idriss Kargbo, Eve Norris, Lauren Byrne and Oliver Ormson have confirmed they will be in attendance on the Sunday, though Courtney Bowman, Natalie May Paris, Danielle Steers, Renee Lamb and Mary-Jean Caldwell will not be performing at this extra date.