Roles We'll Never Play West End concert to be streamed online

West End concert Roles We'll Never Play will be streamed online next month.

The show will feature a plethora of West End performers singing roles they'd never normally be able to take on.

The full cast will include (deep breath) Kelly Agbowu (Les Misérables / Waitress), Laura Baldwin (Waitress, Eugenius!), Pearce Barron (Hairspray), Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders / Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Courtney Bowman (Six / Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Lauren Byrne (Six / Beautiful), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Les Misérables), Lloyd Daniels (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat / The X Factor), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls / Waitress), Tom Duern (Gretel / Pirates Of Penzance), Alice Fearn (Come From Away / Wicked), Chris Howell (Hairspray / Wicked), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked / Five Guys Named Moe), and Caroline Kay (The Space Between / The Clockmakers Daughter).

Breaking up that monster paragraph, also featuring are Josie Kemp (Les Misérables) Renée Lamb (Be More Chill / Six), Michael Mather (Soho Cinders / Mythic), Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Tina The Musical / Bat Out Of Hell), Grace Maout (& Juliet, Six), Billy Nevers (JCS / & Juliet), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton / Aladdin), Eve Norris (Be More Chill / Bat Out Of Hell), Oliver Ormson (Frozen / The Addams Family), Natalie May Paris (Six), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent / Six), Alan Richardson (Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Lauren Soley (Les Misérables) Danielle Steers (Six / Bat Out Of Hell), Markus Södergren, Karen Wilkinson and Rodney Vubya (Evita / Tina The Musical).

Directed by Sasha Regan and produced by Tom Duern with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon and hosting by Carl Mullaney, it will be streamed on Friday 15 January at 7pm, Saturday 16 January at 7pm and Sunday 17 January at 7pm. It will be available via stream.theatre.