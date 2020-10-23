Roles We'll Never Play West End concert announced

A new West End concert production of Roles We'll Never Play, has been announced, with tickets on sale now.

The show will feature a plethora of West End performers singing roles they'd never normally be able to take on, with the concert taking place at the Apollo Theatre on 7 December 2020 at 7.30pm.

Directed by Sasha Regan and produced by Tom Duern with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon and hosting by Carl Mullaney, the concert will be performed with full Covid compliancy rules as set out by venue owners Nimax.

Seating will be socially distanced, with masks obligatory for spectators and hand gel stations across the venue.

The remainder of Roles We'll Never Play cast



The full cast will include (deep breath) Kelly Agbowu (Les Misérables / Waitress), Laura Baldwin (Waitress, Eugenius!), Pearce Barron (Hairspray), Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders / Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Courtney Bowman (Six / Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Lauren Byrne (Six / Beautiful), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Les Misérables), Lloyd Daniels (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat / The X Factor), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls / Waitress), Tom Duern (Gretel / Pirates Of Penzance), Matt Facchino (Sweeney Todd / Pirates Of Penzance), Alice Fearn (Come From Away / Wicked), Chris Howell (Hairspray / Wicked), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked / Five Guys Named Moe), and Caroline Kay (The Space Between / The Clockmakers Daughter).

Breaking up that monster paragraph, also featuring are Josie Kemp (Les Misérables) Renée Lamb (Be More Chill / Six), Michael Mather (Soho Cinders / Mythic), Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Tina The Musical / Bat Out Of Hell), Billy Nevers (JCS / & Juliet), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton / Aladdin), Eve Norris (Be More Chill / Bat Out Of Hell), Oliver Ormson (Frozen / The Addams Family), Natalie May Paris (Six), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent / Six), Alan Richardson (Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Lauren Soley (Les Misérables) Danielle Steers (Six / Bat Out Of Hell) and Rodney Vubya (Evita / Tina The Musical).

There will also be two graduates as a featured ensemble – Karen Wilkinson (Mountview) and Markus Sodergren (ArtsEd).