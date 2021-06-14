Roles We'll Never Play to present London concert celebrating emerging talent

A new musical concert, Roles We'll Never Play, will celebrate emerging talent across the theatre community.

Producer Thomas Duern's Roles We'll Never Play was one of the first shows to open in the West End last month, and this new concert will focus on fresh faces prepared to make their mark in the performing arts world – after having their career trajectories dented by the pandemic.

Staged for live audiences and streamed online, the Union Theatre concert will feature a cast of Sam Amestoy, Amelia Atherton, Sophie Bassett-Hughes, Joshua Clemetson, Cameron Collins, Alex Conder, Millie Cranston, Matthew Ellis, Joely Colleen Emms, Andrew Ewart, Zac Frieze, Conor Headley, Alice Hinde, Stephanie Howlett, Alex Kais, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Lauren Lee, Trevor Lin, Christina McGrath, Kirsty Nunn, Ayesha Patel, Georgia Price, Nardia Ruth, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Katie Stasi, Meesha Turner, Ella Williams, Sophie Maria Wojna and Sally Woodwright.

As part of the event, cast members will put twists on musical classics. The concert has music direction by Flynn Sturgeon, with musicians Auguste Janonyte and Emily Roberts. It will be hosted by a special guest.

Tickets are on sale now.